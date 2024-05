Host David Leis and guest Jim Lakely, vice president at The Heartland Institute, discuss the unsettled climate science and the November 5th US presidential election. Unpacking America’s battles and how the outcomes will affect Canada. (65 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

Related Items:

Watch Divided and on a Downfall – With Jim Lakely, (51 minutes) March 26, 2024.