Subscribe
Donate
Donate

Frontier Live on X – New Pipeline Gives Canada Hope – with Chris Bloomer

Big Topics and Big Ideas
Published on May 9, 2024
Chris Bloomer | David Leis
Audio | Climate | Podcast | Energy | Environment | Video

Canada could be the wealthiest nation in the world if we developed more oil and gas. Chris Bloomer, former CEO of the Canadian Pipelines Association, joins David Leis to talk about the major benefits of the new Trans Mountain pipeline.  

Will the government stand in the way of its success and jeopardize Canada’s oil and gas future? 

Watch live, May 9, 2024 at 2 PM CST on X.

Related Items:

Connect with Like-minded Canadians – With Ken Drysdale

Guest Ken Drysdale and David Leis discuss the Manitoba Stronger Together Conference. (60 minutes) May 2, 2024.

How Can Canada Get Out Of Trouble? – With Peter Menzies

Peter Menzies talks about the current state of Canada and whether our country is in trouble. (60 minutes) April 25, 2024.

The Biggest Betrayal of Public Trust – With Vanessa Dylyn

Vanessa Dylyn, an Emmy-nominated Canadian film producer, is talking about her latest film, Covid Collateral that is causing quite the uproar. (60 minutes), April 18, 2024.

We Can’t Ignore This Any Longer – With Joseph Quesnel

The urgent need for action in response to a rising tide of extremism fueled by exaggerated beliefs about climate change,(61 minutes) April 4, 2024.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

The Call To Abandon ESG Is A Plea For Indigenous Prosperity

The Call To Abandon ESG Is A Plea For Indigenous Prosperity

May 8, 2024

If the activists behind ESG cared, they would not stand in the way of First Nation and Metis communities that wish to move from poverty to prosperity through energy projects. Initially, the three criteria to measure or value investments – Environment, Social, and...