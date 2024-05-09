Frontier Live on X – New Pipeline Gives Canada Hope – with Chris Bloomer

Canada could be the wealthiest nation in the world if we developed more oil and gas. Chris Bloomer, former CEO of the Canadian Pipelines Association, joins David Leis to talk about the major benefits of the new Trans Mountain pipeline.

Will the government stand in the way of its success and jeopardize Canada’s oil and gas future?

Watch live, May 9, 2024 at 2 PM CST on X.

