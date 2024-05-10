Subscribe
The Charter Right to Protest

National Citizens Inquiry
Published on May 10, 2024
Chris Scott | National Citizens Inquiry
Civil Liberties | COVID-19 | Free Speech | Video

Christopher Scott is the owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror, Alberta. When he took a stand against the ongoing measures implemented by the provincial government during COVID, Chris became a target for law enforcement and the government agencies. Chris stated, “I decided that I was going to exercise my constitutionally protected Charter right to protest. And I opened my restaurant in protest of government policies that were not aligned with what our rights as Canadians are. (52 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.

