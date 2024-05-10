Should we focus on dividing the cake or baking a bigger cake?

CAKE THEORY emerged in 2010 as problems with increasing wealth and income gaps became more apparent. If economic development is seen as analogous to baking a cake, one side of the debate suggests that prior to baking the cake, society should focus on “dividing the cake more fairly” BEFORE it is made. The other side says that the focus should be on “baking a bigger cake”, and only after it is made, should its distribution be considered. One side believes that when we focus on dividing the cake more evenly in a wealthy society like Canada, fewer people will be left behind. Those who believe we should focus on making a bigger cake, believe that a bigger cake will provide higher incomes and wealth “on average” even though the wealth and income gaps remain or even grow.

Which position bests depicts your position? Divide the cake: Canada remains one of the richest countries in the world, and as such, our future economic policies should focus on dividing the cake more evenly. As a rich country with enormous natural resources, we will naturally grow, and as such, our government's economic policies should focus on reducing the wealth and income gaps, not on simply growth.

Make the cake bigger: Canada has been lagging the growth of the USA and many other advanced economies for several decades. Our focus should primarily be on policies that lead to growth. Even though these policies may result in continued and even rising wealth and income gaps, the old saying "a rising tide lifts all boats" is more important for Canada to pursue than for our governments limiting the economy by focusing on wealth and income redistribution. Vote

