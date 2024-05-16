Frontier Live on X – Lessons Learned from the Pandemic – With Marco Navarro-Genie

Dr. Marco Navarro-Genie will join us. He is the co-author of “Covid-19 – the politics of a pandemic moral panic.” In this insightful book, Dr. Navarro-Genie helps us understand what is meant by a “moral panic”. In our discussion we learn how that phenomenon is being used on a whole range of issues in Canada that are arguably transforming our nation and what you can do about it.

Watch on X here, and YouTube here.

Related Items:

New Pipeline Gives Canada Hope – With Chris Bloomer

Chris Bloomer joins David Leis to talk about the major benefits of the new Trans Mountain pipeline (60 minutes) May 9, 2024.



Connect with Like-minded Canadians – With Ken Drysdale

Guest Ken Drysdale and David Leis discuss the Manitoba Stronger Together Conference. (60 minutes) May 2, 2024.

How Can Canada Get Out Of Trouble? – With Peter Menzies

Peter Menzies talks about the current state of Canada and whether our country is in trouble. (60 minutes) April 25, 2024.

The Biggest Betrayal of Public Trust – With Vanessa Dylyn

Vanessa Dylyn, an Emmy-nominated Canadian film producer, is talking about her latest film, Covid Collateral that is causing quite the uproar. (60 minutes), April 18, 2024.