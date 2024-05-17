A Response To Censorship and Group Think During COVID

Dr. Chris Milburn is a family and ER physician who has been working in Nova Scotia for 20 years. He and his wife Julie Curwin, a psychiatrist, started the FreeSpeechInMedicine.com initiative as a response to censorship and groupthink that started before COVID but were greatly intensified during the COVID response. Dr. Milburn testifies on his experience through the pandemic response in Nova Scotia, and the events following an appearance as a guest on CBC Radio, where he expressed his views on Covid-19 policies. (45 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.