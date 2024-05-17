Subscribe
Donate
Donate

A Response To Censorship and Group Think During COVID

National Citizens Inquiry
Published on May 17, 2024
Chris Milburn
COVID-19 | Free Speech | Video | Healthcare

Dr. Chris Milburn is a family and ER physician who has been working in Nova Scotia for 20 years. He and his wife Julie Curwin, a psychiatrist, started the FreeSpeechInMedicine.com initiative as a response to censorship and groupthink that started before COVID but were greatly intensified during the COVID response. Dr. Milburn testifies on his experience through the pandemic response in Nova Scotia, and the events following an appearance as a guest on CBC Radio, where he expressed his views on Covid-19 policies. (45 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

The Freedom That Once Was the Internet

The Freedom That Once Was the Internet

May 16, 2024

It’s time to declare as regards the internet of old: Requiescat in Pace. It’s dead. We might as well face it. Nearly every large application and website in existence, meaning most of what people use on what we call the internet, constituting an estimated 95 percent of...