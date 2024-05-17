Indigenous Identity Fraud?

This week there was a conference in Winnipeg with a wide range of First Nations and Metis groups that focussed on the topic of stopping the fraudulent self identification by non-FN people who identify as FN in order to obtain jobs, contracts, university entrance, grants, etc. There have been many stories over the last decade of non-FN people self-identifying in order to gain entrance to law school, obtain money to make movies, obtain billions of dollars in government contracts etc. Often those people who are in a major hiring position in government have experienced this phenomenon, where people with minimal FN ancestry claim Equity points.

Anyone can self identify when applying for jobs, universities, or government contracts. There are virtually no checks undertaken to determine the validity of those who make these claims. This conference is an attempt to come up with some sort of process where those who claim FN status are actually vetted by FN people themselves first. The conference organizers hope is that this vetting process will be recognized as legitimate and be adopted by governments, universities and the private sector.

How should we determine if a person has First Nations status? The process of FN and Metis verification can never be fully comprehensive, particularly as the Indian Act has historically discriminated against FN women who marry non-FN men, thereby losing their status. As such, self declaration ensures that all people who have a FN background are included.

In keeping with delegating FN self governance, anyone who claims FN or Metis Status, should first be vetted by FN or Metis governing bodies to minimize fraudulent claims by those people claiming to be FN, who have minimal or no FN heritage.

All financial incentives to claiming indigenous ancestry should be phased out. This would solve the “Pretendian” problem. Meritocracy should be reintroduced to all Canadian institutions, and all affirmative action programs and entitlements based on race and gender should be phased out. Indigenous people should be treated exactly like all other Canadians in all respects. Vote

