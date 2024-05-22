Radio – Giesbrecht on Kamloops Unmarked Graves Claim

Brian Giesbrecht is interviewed on Richard Syrett’s Toronto radio show on… about the Kamloops unmarked graves claim.
Listen:
May 16, 2024. (12 minutes)
Brian Giesbrecht is interviewed on Richard Syrett’s Toronto radio show on… about the Kamloops unmarked graves claim.
Listen:
May 16, 2024. (12 minutes)
Share | Email | Print
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
MORE NEWS
Allegations of widespread abuse against the children who attended Canada’s Indian Residential Schools (IRSs) began their slow but steady promotion three decades ago. Since that time, Indigenous activists increasingly began pushing more scurrilous assertions about the...
Big Topics & Big Ideas
Allegations of widespread abuse against children who were said to have been forced to attend Canada’s Indian Residential Schools were uncommon before the last of them was shuttered in 1996. That was the year the Report of the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples...