Radio – Giesbrecht on Kamloops Unmarked Graves Claim

Brian Giesbrecht is interviewed on Richard Syrett’s Toronto radio show on… about the Kamloops unmarked graves claim. Listen:   May 16, 2024. (12 minutes)  
Published on May 22, 2024
Brian Giesbrecht
Aboriginal Futures | Radio | Reconciliation | Residential Schools

Listen:

 

May 16, 2024. (12 minutes)

 

