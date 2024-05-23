Frontier Live on X – Honouring Rex Murphy, Debating the Carbon Tax and more Foreign Interference – With Tara MacIsaac

Tara MacIsaac, editor and journalist with the Epoch Times, reveals the top 10 issues facing Canadians. Hear the impact the late Rex Murphy had, the debate over cancelling the Carbon Tax this summer and the increased foreign meddling in Canadian politics. Oh, and is this the year Canada finally wins a Stanley Cup?

Watch on YouTube here and X here.

Related Items:

Lessons Learned from the Pandemic – With Marco Navarro-Genie

Dr. Navarro-Genie helps us understand what is meant by a “moral panic”. (60 minutes) May 16, 2024.

New Pipeline Gives Canada Hope – With Chris Bloomer

Chris Bloomer joins David Leis to talk about the major benefits of the new Trans Mountain pipeline (60 minutes) May 9, 2024.



Connect with Like-minded Canadians – With Ken Drysdale

Guest Ken Drysdale and David Leis discuss the Manitoba Stronger Together Conference. (60 minutes) May 2, 2024.

How Can Canada Get Out Of Trouble? – With Peter Menzies

Peter Menzies talks about the current state of Canada and whether our country is in trouble. (60 minutes) April 25, 2024.