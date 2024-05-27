Subscribe
Grey Matter – This Land is Not Stolen – With Jeff Fynn-Paul

Published on May 27, 2024
Jeff Fynn-Paul | Leighton Grey
Aboriginal Futures | Podcast | Video | Reconciliation

Professor and author Dr. Jeff Fynn-Paul says our forefathers were not racist. People weren’t either the oppressed or the oppressors but today we tend to put people into these categories. Is the word genocide being abused by our government? How does this help or hurt the indigenous peoples? Leighton and his guest break some colonialism misconceptions and discuss his new book called Not Stolen: The Truth About European Colonialism in the New World. (61 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.

Get a copy of the book here

