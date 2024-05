Preston Manning, former Canadian politician, joins David Leis live to discuss what a new government in Ottawa would look like. As Canadians we elect the people in government but what about all the unelected public officials who remain behind the scenes? What impact do they have on a new government? How do we get democratic control of the state, so it serves Canadians not itself?

