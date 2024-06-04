Subscribe
Frontier Live on X – New Pipeline Gives Canada Hope – with Chris Bloomer

Big Topics and Big Ideas
Published on June 4, 2024
Chris Bloomer | David Leis
Audio | Climate | Podcast | Energy | Environment | Video | Leaders on the Frontier | Frontier Live On X

Canada could be the wealthiest nation in the world if we developed more oil and gas. Chris Bloomer, former CEO of the Canadian Pipelines Association, joins David Leis to talk about the major benefits of the new Trans Mountain pipeline.   Will the government stand in the way of its success and jeopardize Canada’s oil and gas future?  (60 minutes)

Originally aired May 9, 2024.

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

