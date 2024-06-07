Keep or Can the new Canada Water Agency?

In May, the federal government announced it was creating a new organization called the Canada Water Agency. It will have a 5-year budget of $85 million, staff of 215, half of which will be located at a new headquarters in Winnipeg. This is part of a broader effort by the Trudeau Government to insert federal policy makers into areas of provincial jurisdiction. Other examples of federal expansion into provincial spaces include healthcare, education, resource and environmental management – for example here – the Canada Water Agency, Canada Dental Care Program, pharmacare, housing, and school lunch programs.

The growth of the federal government is reflected in the Trudeau Government’s aggressive expansion of the federal civil service by over 40% to 274,000 employees since 2015 – increasing federal spending (and taxes and debt) by an extra $17 billion annually on a population adjusted basis.

With this background do you agree or disagree with the policy of expanding federal government policy making into areas of provincial jurisdiction?

More specifically - We should keep the Canada Water Agency.

We should end the Canada Water Agency.

