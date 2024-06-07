Subscribe
Keep or Can the new Canada Water Agency?

In May, the federal government announced it was creating a new organization called the Canada Water Agency.   It will have a 5-year budget of $85 million, staff of 215, half […]
Published on June 7, 2024
Frontier Centre
In May, the federal government announced it was creating a new organization called the Canada Water Agency.   It will have a 5-year budget of $85 million, staff of 215, half of which will be located at a new headquarters in Winnipeg. This is part of a broader effort by the Trudeau Government to insert federal policy makers into areas of provincial jurisdiction.   Other examples of federal expansion into provincial spaces include healthcare, education, resource and environmental management – for example here – the Canada Water AgencyCanada Dental Care Programpharmacarehousing, and school lunch programs.

The growth of the federal government is reflected in the Trudeau Government’s aggressive expansion of the federal civil service by over 40% to 274,000 employees since 2015 – increasing federal spending (and taxes and debt) by an extra $17 billion annually on a population adjusted basis.

With this background do you agree or disagree with the policy of expanding federal government policy making into areas of provincial jurisdiction?

More specifically -
Click below to view last week’s poll question results:

Should legislators use the nothwithstanding clause more?

