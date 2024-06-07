Public Policy Reporter Fined During COVID Rally

Lee Harding is a Senior Research Fellow at Frontier Centre for Public Policy, a journalist and a regular reporter for the Epoch Times in Canada and the Western Standard online. He describes the events surrounding a rally he attended in Regina as a member of the press. No more than 10 people were allowed to congregate outside at the time. Lee asked the police at the event if he could cover it or was he going to get a ticket. He waited until people had left so he could interview one man. Police gave him a $2800 ticket anyway. (25 minutes)

