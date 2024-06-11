Frontier Live on X – Fearful Fractured Canada? – Col. David Redman

What is Canada’s national interest in 2024?

In 1967, Canada proudly celebrated its centennial anniversary. Canada stood as a strong and unified democracy respected internationally. Fifty years later, Canada is divided, ashamed of its history, has shattered its democratic institutions, our allies ignore us and we have a broken economy. How has Canada come to this point? What can we as citizens do about this concerning state of affairs? (63 minutes)



First aired March 21, 2024.

Watch on YouTube here , Rumble here and X here.

Related Items:

Read: Policy Series – Canada 2024: A Confident Resilient Nation or a Fearful Fractured Country? (20 pages)

Recent Broadcasts:

Is Our Transit System Really Serving You? – With Randal O’Toole

Modern urban areas require flexible transit systems, Policy analyst Randal O’Toole released a report. Hear what he has to say. (60 minutes) March 14, 2024.



The Law is Being Used to Attack Your Freedoms – With Bruce Pardy

Bruce Pardy joins David Leis about how the justice system is not protecting your rights and freedoms anymore. (56 minutes) February 29, 2024.



Shocking Report: Feds Aim to Destroy Alberta – With Lee Harding

Alberta is being attacked by our federal government. (62 minutes) February 22, 2024.

The Assault on Freedom and the Coutts 4 – With Ray McGinnis

February 14th, marks the day the Trudeau Government invoked the Emergency Measures Act two years ago. (65 minutes) February 16, 2024.

Why the Truth Matters – With Barbara Kay

Canadian columnist Barbara Kay joins host David Leis to discuss why we must return to the truth. (65 minutes) February 15, 2024.