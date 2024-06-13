Frontier Live on X – How To Fix Canada’s Housing Crisis – With Wendell Cox

Why do half of the people living in Vancouver want to leave? Wendell Cox will expose the startling reality of Canada’s housing affordability crisis. Are government policies to blame for creating this disaster and driving up poverty? Hear how the lack of affordable housing impacts everything from birth rates and migration to crime and overall quality of life. What are the implications for Canada’s economy, and more importantly, how can we fix this?



