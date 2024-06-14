Oppressed in Canada During COVID Akin to Communist Poland Experiences

Regina Goman has experienced oppression before in her native Poland. Living in Canada for 30 years, she did not think she would have to fight those same ideas over again in her new country. “I can see what happens here when the mainstream media are keep on telling us what we’re supposed to be thinking. But it didn’t take long just because we, during the communism, we learned how to critically think. So, of course, I started seeking some alternative information, and sharing with others when I found out what is really happening.” (39 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.