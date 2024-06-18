Leaders on the Frontier – The Decline in Canadian Pride – With Anthony Furey

Former mayor and host, David Leis, brings 2023 Toronto mayoral candidate, Anthony Furey, onto this week’s episode. As they discuss some of Canada’s hottest topics in politics, it becomes clear that true change in today’s economical landscape goes beyond the vote. Citizen involvement is crucial, but how? As Furey explains, you may not be interested in politics, but politics is interested in you. (56 minutes)

