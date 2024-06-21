Subscribe
Donate
Donate

Amnesty to Illegal Migrants?

Click below to view last week’s poll question results: Does the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) have too much power in Canada?
Published on June 21, 2024
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

The government has announced its intention to grant amnesty to illegal migrants living in Canada. Do you support the idea of granting a pathway to legal immigration or do feel that this policy idea should be scrapped?
Vote

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:

Does the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) have too much power in Canada?

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Keep or Can the New Canada Water Agency?

Keep or Can the New Canada Water Agency?

Jun 7, 2024

In May, the federal government announced it was creating a new organization called the Canada Water Agency.   It will have a 5-year budget of $85 million, staff of 215, half of which will be located at a new headquarters in Winnipeg. This is part of a broader effort...

Should legislators use the nothwithstanding clause more?

Should legislators use the nothwithstanding clause more?

May 31, 2024

Recently, there has been a debate regarding the use of the Notwithstanding Clause in the event that Conservatives form the Government next year.   The Federal Government has never used this clause to override a decision by the courts, although many provinces have....