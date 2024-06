Vanessa Rocchio suffered a heart attack just twelve days after her Pfizer vaccine. She requested an exemption from future shots from her GP doctor after her attack. Vanessa told the Inquiry, “he gave me a dissertation about the very specific things that the Health Authority would give an exemption for, and he said, “You don’t meet any of that criteria.” She did not get another shot. (17 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.