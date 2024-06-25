Leaders on the Frontier – Without Pride What do we Have? – With Thomas Caldwell

“There’s something wrong with this country.” Thomas Caldwell, of Caldwell Securities, put out some powerful full-page ads outlining concerns about the future of Canada. He tells David Leis why he’s not remaining silent anymore and not afraid of the backlash. He encourages more major corporations to speak out too. They discuss Canada’s financial future and how to turn this ship around. (49 minutes)

