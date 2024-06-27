Subscribe
Frontier Live on X – Middle East Conflicts Impact Canada – With John Robson

Published on June 27, 2024
David Leis | John Robson
Culture Wars | Podcast | Video | Politics

 

John Robson, columnist with the National Post, Epoch Times and Loonie Politics discusses a variety of topics and issues facing Canada. Host David Leis and John will talk about the recent Toronto by-election, aboriginal land acknowledgements, the Middle East and our universities. Where do we go from here? 

Join the live on YouTube and X on Thursday at 2 pm CT.  

 

