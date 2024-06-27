Who won the presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump?

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:
Canadian Property Rights Index 2023
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
Share | Email | Print
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
MORE NEWS
Click below to view last week’s poll question results: Does the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) have too much power in Canada?
In a modern democracy, we tend to think of it divided into three separate and independent areas; the Executive Branch, the Legislative Branch, and the Judicial Branch. Despite losing the popular vote in the last two elections, the Trudeau government remains firmly in...
In May, the federal government announced it was creating a new organization called the Canada Water Agency. It will have a 5-year budget of $85 million, staff of 215, half of which will be located at a new headquarters in Winnipeg. This is part of a broader effort...