Dr. Christopher Shoemaker presents a stunning overview of vaccines and the pandemic. In an appeal to the doctors of the world, Dr. Shoemaker pleads, “So dear doctors of the world, let’s none of us be trapped. Let’s none of us be tricked. We are tricked no more. We will help the human population. We will refuse to put these shots into our shoulders. Ban it for ourselves by taking back our shoulders, taking back the recommendations, doctors.” (93 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.