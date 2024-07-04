Subscribe
Frontier Live on X – Bringing Truth Back to Canada – With Talk Nation Radio Co-founders

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on July 4, 2024
Randy Taylor | David Leis | Rodney Palmer
David Leis speaks live with Talk Nation Radio co-founders Rodney Palmer and Randy Taylor. Rodney Palmer and Randy Taylor launched Talk Nation Radio to recapture the essence of journalism and truth in Canada. They felt that mainstream journalism had abandoned its critical role, becoming more propagandistic rather than investigative and unbiased. Their goal is to provide a platform where both sides of the story are told, allowing listeners to form their own opinions based on truthful reporting. (59 minutes)

Their new show launched July 1st and the guys will chat about how launch day went, what their aim for the show is and where you can watch or listen.

Watch on YouTube here, Rumble here and X here.

 

