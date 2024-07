Gwyn Morgan, former CEO of Encana Corp., speaks on why the oil and gas industry is being hampered by the Canadian government. We have an incredible opportunity to boost Canada’s economy, and we’re not doing it. Why? What do we need to do to get the government on board? Could change happen with the change in government? (35 minutes)

