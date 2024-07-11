Frontier Live on X – Does Canada Have a Manufacturing Crisis? – With Catherine Swift

Catherine Swift, president of the Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers, tells us why manufacturing in Canada is important to your life and the economy. What happens if our manufacturing sector closes or moves away because of bad government policies in Canada?
