Frontier Live on X – Does Canada Have a Manufacturing Crisis? – With Catherine Swift

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on July 11, 2024
Catherine Swift | David Leis
Economy | Podcast | Video | Frontier Live On X

 

Catherine Swift, president of the Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers, tells us why manufacturing in Canada is important to your life and the economy. What happens if our manufacturing sector closes or moves away because of bad government policies in Canada? 

Watch on YouTube here.

 

