Should MP Pensions be tied to balanced budget?

Should a new law be passed by the Federal Government that delays MP pension eligibility by a year for every year the Federal Government is running a deficit? If they miss a year because there is a federal deficit, then rather than taking six years to be eligible for a pension, it would take seven.
Published on July 11, 2024
Frontier Centre
Jul 5, 2024

There has been some expression of interest from Russia regarding establishing a peace accord with Ukraine. The prerequisite of the discussions is that Crimea will remain part of Russia, and that the Russian speaking parts of Eastern Ukraine, now occupied by Russia, will formally become part of Russia.

Jun 21, 2024

Click below to view last week’s poll question results: Does the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) have too much power in Canada?