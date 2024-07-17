NEWSLETTER
Leaders on the Frontier – There Is No Climate Crisis, Period – With Gregory Wrightstone

Published on July 17, 2024
David Leis | Gregory Wrightstone
Gregory Wrightstone, geologist and Executive Director of the CO2 Coalition, argues that the world needs more carbon dioxide, contrary to popular belief. Wrightstone claims that the climate crisis narrative is a tool for government control over our daily lives, from what we eat to how we travel. Despite efforts to silence him and over 120 scientists and researchers in his coalition, he continues to spread his message: There’s no cause for concern. (64 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here, Rumble here and listen to the Podcast here.

 

Were the Fires Last Summer Deliberately Set?

Jul 16, 2024

A Google Earth satellite video is making the rounds on twitter. It shows the moment an arc of fires began in northern Quebec, the smoke rising. It looks like people calculated the prevailing winds so that the smoke would blow south. Then connected via sat phone, they...

‘Hottest Year in History’ Alarms are False

Jul 13, 2024

It’s that time of year for breathless reports about planetary heating. Multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, recently made worldwide headlines, proclaiming 2023 as the hottest year in history. The increase in average temperature, versus the...