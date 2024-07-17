Leaders on the Frontier – There Is No Climate Crisis, Period – With Gregory Wrightstone

Gregory Wrightstone, geologist and Executive Director of the CO2 Coalition, argues that the world needs more carbon dioxide, contrary to popular belief. Wrightstone claims that the climate crisis narrative is a tool for government control over our daily lives, from what we eat to how we travel. Despite efforts to silence him and over 120 scientists and researchers in his coalition, he continues to spread his message: There’s no cause for concern. (64 minutes)

