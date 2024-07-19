Is it time for countries to start paying for American military protection?

Canada has been constantly criticized over the last few decades, for underspending on defense, leaving the protection of democracy (and Canadian borders) to NATO members, particularly the USA. Recently, the former US President, Donald Trump, and his running mate, JD Vance, have both stated that countries like Taiwan, Ukraine and NATO members must start paying for US protection. Trump has even gone as far as saying he won’t defend NATO members who don’t pay their fair share, but the more recent statements indicate that US defence protection against the likes of China and Russia, will come at a cost to the countries being defended. Given Canada’s perennial shortfall in defence expenditures, this may also include Canada. The mechanism for enforcing this payment has not been spelled out, but it could come in the form of tariffs on goods exported to the USA if the USA wants to recover money spent on protecting other nations – not just American interests.

The USA has been the global police force of the world since 1942. Is it time for the countries it protects to start paying for this protection? Yes - if countries expect the US to defend them, then they should pay for it.

No - the US is the richest country in the world, and part of this has to do with its dominance globally. As such, no country should pay for the USA to protect it. Vote

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:

Should MP Pensions be tied to balanced budgets?