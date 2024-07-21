Rodney Hide: My Journey

It’s been awhile since I have written. I have tried. But I have not had anything useful to say.

My concern has always been public policy. What should the government do for the best result?

My writing on the government was technical. Here’s what the government is doing. Here’s what they hope to achieve. Here are the perverse incentives created and here, the counterproductive result. I would conclude it was far better to do X than Y.

I could write these articles over and over. And I did. All to no effect.

I knew that political imperative ruled over what was the best policy and had skewed science. That’s because I have followed the climate scam for 35 years.

But it was Covid that rocked me. Even the great ACT party succumbed and supported the government shutting us out of our businesses and locking us up at home.

The great ACT party even supported the “take the jab or lose your job” policy.

The Covid policies were tyrannical. And evil.

The jab itself was designed to slip into your cells and order their metabolic machinery to produce the toxic spike protein. No one could explain how much spike protein would be produced, for how long it would be produced or where in your body and in which organs it would be produced.

Or why we could not just be jabbed with the spike protein like a normal vaccine.

It was simply moronically repeated that the jab was “safe and effective, safe and effective”.

When the injuries and deaths occurred, they were denied. They are still occurring, and they are still being denied.

To question the covid response was to be abused by our political leaders and media all the way down to our community, neighbours, family and friends.

I protested. I stood on Parliament’s lawn. I was called a “river of filth” and trespassed.

There was no policy debate. There was just a rush to tyranny all around the world.

I was left bewildered and confused. I could not make sense of it. There was no reason and debate. Indeed, to attempt debate and reason was to be declared the problem.

I was unable to write because I had nothing to say. I was bereft.

I then discovered the lovely teachers at my children’s primary school were indoctrinating my children that they weren’t a boy or a girl: that was only what they were assigned at birth. They could be a boy or a girl or one of 72 genders. My middle daughter was 9 when school started on her.

It was impossible to debate. It was simply asserted. I was just dismissed and abused for claiming sex was binary, decided at conception, with every cell in your body signaling boy or girl — I watched the identity confusion grow in my own children. And the anxiety.

Schools are no longer promoting Christian values and building character but are hyper focusing on gender — and race. To be non-binary and/or Māori is to be special. The focus is not character, or what you know, or what you can do. It is the gender you choose to be and your race.

A big chunk of primary and high school children now identify as non binary and transexual. The endless questioning of identity is not without effect on others leaving them anxious and impaired.

The great ACT party supported the government allowing us to choose the sex on our birth certificates. I can have my birth certificate record that I was born a girl. And no one can know. I would legally be a woman.

It’s now policy that grown men can enter girls’ toilets and changing rooms.

We live in a world of lies with universal political agreement.

I bit the bullet. It is not enough simply to call this insane. I had to understand it.

I wrapped a wet towel around my head and spent a year studying critical theory. It hurt. A lot. It is mad. But that is what our media, corporations, government departments, universities, schools and politics are steeped in even if they don’t know it.

It is the denial of truth. It is every debate being victim and oppressor. It is the abuse and the name calling. It is the fanaticism, the bullying and the violence.

I haven’t made it through on my own. I couldn’t have. I have had the support of the good people of Voices for Freedom, NZDSOS, Lynda Wharton’s Health Forum, Let Kids be Kids, Resist Gender Education, Family First, and the guests and listeners on RCR radio, oh, and X (thank you Elon Musk).

I know I am not alone.

The big challenge we face is no longer policy. It’s cultural. And spiritual.

It is not about the best policy to achieve X but what we believe and what we value. If we are debating policy with facts and reason, we are losing. We must back up and debate the very value of facts and reason. We need to establish that there is truth and while science can’t deliver the final Truth we can continually search for truth and greatly improve our knowledge and understanding in doing so.

We need once again to “hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed”.

We need once more to fight for free speech and for justice to be blind to who you are and to the colour of your skin.

We need to fight for Western Civilisation and the Judeo-Christian belief that underpins it. We need to fight for our children who are lost without belief and the ability to reason having been indoctrinated instead in ideology destructive of Western Civilisation and Judeo-Christian belief.

We are in an existential fight between civilisation and barbarism.

It is a fight every bit as big as WW2 but in many ways tougher because it is from within and the enemy has our children.

Rodney Hide is former ACT Party leader, and Minister in the National-ACT Government from 2008 to 2011. This article was first published HERE