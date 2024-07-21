Talk Truth – Francine Champagne

In this episode of Talk Truth, Allen and Corri Hunsperger sit down with Francine Champagne, a former Manitoba school trustee whose steadfast principles led her through intense political and social adversity. Francine discusses her motivations for running for school trustee, her opposition to COVID-19 mandates, and her views on LGBTQ educational resources. She recounts the escalating tensions with her board members, which resulted in multiple suspensions and, ultimately, her forced resignation. (28 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.

