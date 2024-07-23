FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Frontier Centre for Public Policy report refutes genocide claims

Let us now commit to a future where truth and reconciliation are built on solid foundations of evidence and mutual respect

WINNIPEG, July 23, 2024 – A groundbreaking report by the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, authored by Hymie Rubenstein and titled “On National Indigenous Peoples Day,” shows that the claims of genocide and mass graves involving Indian Residential School (IRS) children have been refuted. This revelation brings a new layer of significance to the annual celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, traditionally dedicated to honouring the rich cultural heritage of Indigenous groups across Canada.

Debunking a Persistent Narrative

Recent investigations have confirmed that the widely circulated claims of missing children and mass graves at IRS sites are unfounded. This discovery should bring relief and joy to many Aboriginal communities. However, public acknowledgment of these findings remains scarce due to fear of recrimination from those who continue to propagate the genocide narrative. This persistence, driven by Indigenous leaders, activists, and mainstream media, highlights a complex interplay of status, power, and economic interests.

Case Study: Pine Creek Residential School

One of the notable cases examined in the report is the investigation at Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church near Manitoba’s Pine Creek Residential School. Despite sensational media coverage and allegations of buried remains in the church’s basement, an extensive RCMP-assisted excavation based on the disturbed soil findings of ground-penetrating radar (GPR) found no evidence of human remains. This outcome aligns with similar results at other sites where GPR excavations revealed no remains except those in known cemeteries.

Economic Implications and Rent-Seeking

The report also addresses the concept of rent-seeking in the context of Indigenous funding. Federal spending on Indigenous issues has surged from $11 billion in 2015-16 to over $29 billion in Budget 2023. Despite this increase, the socio-economic conditions in many Indigenous communities remain dire, with high rates of incarceration, unemployment, poverty, and other social issues. The prevalence of such conditions raises questions about the efficacy of funding strategies and the motivations behind the persistent genocide narrative.

Reactions and the Path Forward

The third anniversary of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Band’s announcement regarding unmarked graves at the Kamloops Residential School site continues to provoke strong reactions. Indigenous leaders, such as Grand Chief Stewart Phillip and Kamloops Band Chief Roseanne Casimir, maintain claims of systemic racism and historical grievances. However, extensive research has found no evidence to support these assertions, challenging their validity.

Celebrating Truth and Reconciliation

As Canadians come together to celebrate future National Indigenous Peoples Day, the revelation that the feared mass graves and genocide have been debunked should be a moment of collective joy and relief. It is crucial to shift the focus toward genuine truth-finding and reconciliation, grounded in objective and scientific understanding. Celebrating Indigenous cultures and acknowledging their contributions to Canadian society should go hand in hand with a commitment to accurate historical representation and the dispelling of unfounded myths.

Contact Information

Hymie Rubenstein, PhD

Senior Fellow

Frontier Centre for Public Policy

hymie.rubenstein568@gmail.com

Marco Navarro-Genie, PhD

Director of Research

Frontier Centre for Public Policy

mng@fcpp.org

David Leis

VP Development and Engagement

Frontier Centre for Public Policy

david.leis@fcpp.org

About the Frontier Centre for Public Policy

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is an independent, non-partisan think tank that conducts research and analysis on a wide range of public policy issues. Committed to promoting economic freedom, individual liberty, and responsible governance, the Centre aims to contribute to informed public debates and shape effective policies that benefit Canadians.

Download the complete report in PDF format here. (14 pages)