NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

On National Indigenous Peoples Day, What Needed Celebration Was No Genocide And No Missing Children

Backgrounder 138
Published on July 23, 2024
Hymie Rubenstein
Aboriginal Futures | Backgrounder | Reconciliation | Residential Schools

For generations, many Indigenous groups have celebrated their culture and heritage on or around June 21. National Indigenous Peoples Day is now annually marked by numerous nationwide activities on June 21, showcasing the richness and diversity of Aboriginal cultural expressions and stories.

As well as celebrating this richness and diversity, there was good reason this past June 21 to celebrate the discovery that Indigenous people, especially Indian Residential School (IRS) children, are not missing, were never subjected to genocide, and are not buried in individual and mass graves as claimed in recent years.

No doubt, countless unnamed Aboriginals have accepted this outcome with happy relief, even personal rejoicing. However, few are willing to do so publicly, fearing recrimination and retribution from the many others, including Indigenous leaders and activists, who have received these glad tidings with denial, remorse, or anger.

That Indigenous leaders, paid activists, and ordinary Indigenous people, supported by a mainstream media eager to peddle sensational stories in their quest for more readers, continue to expound the prevailing genocide and mass grave narrative even after it has been debunked by hard evidence should not be surprising given that doing so continues to protect their status, power, and economic well-being.

Download the complete report in PDF here. (14 pages)

Read media release here.

 

Hymie Rubenstein is editor of REAL Indigenous Report. A retired professor of anthropology, he was a board member of, and taught for many years at St. Paul’s College, University of Manitoba, the only Roman Catholic higher education institution in Manitoba. He is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Frontier Centre for Public Policy Report Refutes Genocide Claims

Frontier Centre for Public Policy Report Refutes Genocide Claims

Jul 23, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Frontier Centre for Public Policy report refutes genocide claims Let us now commit to a future where truth and reconciliation are built on solid foundations of evidence and mutual respect WINNIPEG, July 23, 2024 – A groundbreaking report by the...

Sadly, AFN Remains Bad Venue for Future-Oriented Prosperity Message

Sadly, AFN Remains Bad Venue for Future-Oriented Prosperity Message

Jul 20, 2024

Manitoba’s First Nations should reflect on the AFN’s direction as they consider negative reactions to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre at a recent Assembly of First Nations (AFN) meeting in Montreal. Poilievre, who in the past has boldly said we need to end the...