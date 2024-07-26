NEWSLETTER
Transferred to Ontario by Saskatchewan Despite Being Told Not Medically Prudent

National Citizens Inquiry
Published on July 26, 2024
Mark Friesen | National Citizens Inquiry
COVID-19 | Free Speech | Video | Healthcare

 

Mr.Friesen was an organizer of the Freedom Rally against government mandates and lockdowns. He and his wife contracted the COVID virus, and at the early stages they both started taking (he later realized was not enough for himself) Ivermectin and HCQ. He ended up being hospitalized. The first three days he was not given any medication other than antibiotics. They found multiple blood clots on his lungs. The Saskatchewan health care providers ended up having to transfer him to Ontario, despite being told that this was completely political and not medically prudent. (42 minutes)

