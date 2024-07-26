NEWSLETTER
Which presidential candidate would be better for Canada Harris or Trump?

Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?
Published on July 26, 2024
Is it time for countries to start paying for American military protection?

Should MP Pensions be tied to balanced budgets?

Should MP Pensions be tied to balanced budgets?

Jul 11, 2024

Should a new law be passed by the Federal Government that delays MP pension eligibility by a year for every year the Federal Government is running a deficit? If they miss a year because there is a federal deficit, then rather than taking six years to be eligible for a pension, it would take seven.

Peace in the Ukraine?

Peace in the Ukraine?

Jul 5, 2024

There has been some expression of interest from Russia regarding establishing a peace accord with Ukraine. The prerequisite of the discussions is that Crimea will remain part of Russia, and that the Russian speaking parts of Eastern Ukraine, now occupied by Russia, will formally become part of Russia.