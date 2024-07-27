The COVID Cure Was Far Worse Than the Disease

After the first of two weeks to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases, President Donald Trump said, “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.” He was right, yet that ill fate prevailed in the U.S., Canada, and much of the world.

An important paper released July 19 by 3 Canadian academics Denis Rancourt, Joseph Hickey, and Christian Linard in Correlation Research proved this when looking at how many more people died than usual (excess mortality) in 125 countries with a total of 2.7 billion people.

The researchers found “essentially no excess mortality[1] , in any country, prior to the 11 March 2020 WHO declaration of a pandemic.” Yet, deaths spiked significantly in 26 countries before the end of the month, including the U.S. and Canada.

Elsewhere, a small rise occurred in 11 countries and none happened in 88 others. Was this a pandemic or a damned panic?

Although a virus doesn’t stop at a political border, patterns of excess death varied significantly, even between adjacent countries. The only continuity was higher death rates among the old and poor.

Many countries had “various large peaks and periods of excess-all cause mortality” from 2020 to 2023, the paper explains, ones that defy seasonal patterns and what a pandemic alone would suggest.

Such findings were “incompatible with a pandemic viral respiratory disease as a primary cause of death,” the researchers concluded.[2] In other words, the excess deaths were not caused by the virus.

If a virus didn’t do it, what did? The researchers laid out three plausible mechanisms, stated here verbatim:

Biological (including psychological) stress from mandates such as lockdowns and associated socio-economic structural changes Non-COVID-19-vaccine medical interventions such as mechanical ventilators and drugs (including denial of treatment with antibiotics) COVID-19 vaccine injection rollouts, including repeated rollouts on the same populations.

That’s right. Governments propagandized and coerced populations around the world into taking shots that did more harm than good.

The researchers explained, “Many countries have no excess mortality until the vaccines are rolled out. Several countries show temporal associations between vaccine rollouts and peaks or increases in all-cause mortality.”

Astonishingly, in other words, 16.9 million excess deaths worldwide were associated with COVID-19 vaccinations. Overall, the 3 years in view (2020 – 2022) saw 29.8 million excess deaths, a number more than 4.2 times what the WHO reported as COVID-19 deaths.

“Generally speaking, excess all-cause mortality… often persists to the end of 2022, and most often returns to small or near-zero values in 2023,” the researchers found. “Nonetheless, there are some notable examples in which excess all-cause mortality is large in 2023, and many countries in which there is apparent moderate but sustained excess all-cause mortality into 2023.”

These 32 countries of continued excess deaths at rates of 5% to 15% include Canada and the U.S. Why?

Of 76 countries with statistically reliable data, nine had virtually no excess mortality for more than one year into the pandemic. That’s curious, too.

Among 93 countries with reliable data, researchers found a 0.38 per cent excess mortality rate. India, which was excluded from the study, had just 0.26 per cent excess deaths, while Greenland had none.

Questions remain, but too few for the researchers to reach a stunning conclusion:

“We are compelled to state that the public health establishment and its agents fundamentally caused all the excess mortality in the Covid period, via assaults on populations, harmful medical interventions and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.”

Lee Harding is a Research Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.