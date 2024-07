Retired Judge Brian Giesbrecht speaks candidly about how Canada is not helping its Indigenous peoples by continuing to provide money and empty land acknowledgements. What does this all do to one person’s confidence in themselves to thrive? And if we’re really on “stolen land”, could your property be taken from you one day? (75 minutes)

