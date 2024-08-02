NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Dr. Denis Rancourt Unveiling All-Cause Mortality: A Critical Analysis of the Pandemic Declaration and Vaccination Rollout

National Citizens Inquiry
Published on August 2, 2024
Frontier Centre
Civil Liberties | Video | Healthcare

Dr. Denis Rancourt, an esteemed physicist and researcher, presents a stunning analysis of worldwide “all-cause mortality.” Delve into his thought-provoking examination of the pandemic declaration and the subsequent initiation of the global vaccination campaign.

In this compelling conversation, Dr. Rancourt sheds light on the complex factors surrounding all-cause mortality, providing valuable insights into the larger context of the pandemic and vaccination efforts. Prepare to be challenged as he presents his meticulous research and findings.

Don’t miss this eye-opening discussion that explores the critical intersection of global health and vaccination strategies. Gain a deeper understanding of the factors influencing mortality rates and the implications for public health policies. (1 hour 37 minutes)

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

A Vision for Canada – Lt. Col. David Redman

A Vision for Canada – Lt. Col. David Redman

Jul 28, 2024

The July 5-6, 2024 FreedomTalk conference featured the theme of "The Decline and Fall of Western Civilization: Our Choice?" , Lt. Col. David Redman talked about his view that Canada needs to develop a national vision, something that we had had back in the 1960s and...