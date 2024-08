Conrad Black, historian, columnist and former politician shares his reaction to Donald Trump’s assassination attempt and the fall of President Joe Biden. He explains how the US election got to this point and what will happen if Trump wins. Black explains why Biden really endorsed Kamala Harris for President and why it’s not what the Democrats wanted. part 1 (17 minutes) part 2 (10 minutes)



