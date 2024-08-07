Solutions Are Simple, Workable, Obvious, Fast and all this Misery is History

The American left has been reduced to attacking the Heritage Foundation’s Project 25. The mainstream has extracted the most inflammatory passages from the 900 page book to scare under-educated suburban soccer moms and ancillary hysterics. These are 1) reduce access to the abortion pill 2) stop all the DEI/ESG, 3) downsize the whacked out National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), thereby getting rid of the “colossal operation that has become one of the main drivers of the climate change alarm industry and, as such, is harmful to future U.S. prosperity.” 4) stop metastatic immigration.

It is amusing to watch TikTok girlies try to think. It is a creaky process, and results in nonsense like this piece of excrement. Trump will force marriage, force us to stop killing our babies and make us mothers against our will. They almost word-for-word say that. It’s like the honk and bray of a pissed-off, pre-literate swamp dweller staggering drunk out of get ready with me videos. It hurts to think there are people that stupid.

Legacy media psy-ops its remaining customers via appealing to hysteria;. it’s almost as if they have intentionally created entire generations of women who will go off like a firecracker when you say ‘abortion’. Democrat policies are engineered to appeal to the witless and hysterical, and like hysterics, as a result, we are bankrupted and exhausted.

Meanwhile, also “feminists”:

Trump’s team immediately distanced itself from Project 25. His own, Agenda 47, is reasoned, moderate, and sensible and not 900 pages:

War on cartels,

end veterans homelessness,

radically lower the price of energy,

take back pharmaceutical manufacturing,

no welfare for illegals,

death penalty for human traffickers,

rebuild the military. (The U.S. can fight a war for 18 days since Ukraine and Biden giving away and not replacing half of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.)

Impound the Deep State, stripping its power

stop Chinese espionage,

restore the auto industry,

end crony capitalism, corruption in the bureaucracy, especially the Department of Justice.

The list is substantive, sensible, necessary. Calm, cool, reasoned, measured, necessary. Inevitable.

From reading thousands of recent comments on Absurdistan, it is clear a lot of people think there is no solution, we are in for collapse, civil war, the End Times. Or worse, a World War. Or that we are already in that World War. While I admit times are damned frightening, I do not. I think we are just watching the very noisy end of an era, where all the ideas have either been implemented and are working and the residuals – DEI, ESG, metastatic immigration, metastatic government growth, men can be women, a trace gas is gonna end all life, kill babies up to one month after birth, are failing.

Nor do I think our ghastly leadership class is going to try some over the top crisis, another virus, a terrorist attack, a false flag op that scares the bejezzus out of us half-humans. I think populism and the suspicions held by populists is weighing on them. Too many of us are onto the corruption at the top of all western democracies, the predations of the public sector, the anti-human insanity of the digital elites. Barring a terror attack that is not a false flag, all we will experience next is Democrat hysteria and street violence. And we are all very very tired of that.

The pressure on our leadership in both government and the private sector is intense and growing. They can read what is happening in polls everywhere and they are fighting a rear guard action. They know if they create some artificial crisis, suspicions will flare and their remaining time in power will diminish.

When I moved back to Canada after fifteen years in London and New York, I was writing for Harper’s and the Sunday Times Magazine (London), apex mainstream outfits. I was also writing reviews for the Globe and Mail book section. Then in a series of quick promotions, I became a contributing reviewer, then a columnist for the ‘lifestyle’ section and then back-of-the-front-section columnist. Finally out of the you-go-girl-zone.

My first op-ed encouraged Mike Harris, the most hated pro-business, anti-massive public sector premier in the country. I’d spent some time in Bermuda writing a book, staying with my first boyfriend who was going through a hideous divorce. He was in reinsurance and his American and British clients looked on Canada as a joke. They’d rather invest in Albania than Canada, they teased, the country was so dysfunctional, so hornswoggled by both a punitive bureaucracy and Laurentian cartel which would extract every bit of profit they might make, while theirs would be the whole risk. Why bother?

I immediately lost 100 friends but I was picked up by the right-of-centre think tanks and quasi-adopted, mostly because I could understood numbers. We Measure Everything, might as well have been their statement of purpose; in fact, it was in one case. I liked them. I liked the cool rationality. There was no hysteria about abortion and identity rights and poverty. They worked to solve problems and it was was solution-based for everyone, not the elites, not, in most cases for a paymaster, not a political party. And it was math, solid as a rock math, with results measured. Let me repeat: Results. Measured. Nothing the left does now is successful, so no results are ever measured. We need higher taxes, they say after every failure.

Implementing these “crazy” ideas, everyone would immediately have a) hope and b) more money. I thought, maybe I am ‘right-wing’? How amusing I thought. My mother, having endured my Bolshevism, thought it was hilarious.

You probably don’t know this because hysteria, but Canada’s oil sands are a massive infrastructure project, the 8th wonder of the world, which has over the past forty years innovated one clean-tech solution to tailings ponds and toxic off-gassing, and as such is the cleanest oil extraction operation in the world. The criticism of the oil sands is so lethal and poisonous that they allow almost no one to visit, but I spent three days in the plants – pick up trucks so massive they are three times larger than a Ford 150. We flew over the oil sands – all of them – for an hour in a helicopter, and it looks like this below, not like the propaganda pictures, which are invariably of the early mitigation process. The ponds are so beautiful that they have air cannons firing randomly, so ducks don’t land while the toxicity is treated. Nevertheless, the attacks continue, funded, as explained last week by the Rockefellers and their many partners. The attacks destroy progress, any development is faced with tens if not hundreds of millions spent to satisfy unreasonable demands, usually via lawfare, eating up public money and court-time, vexatious, frivolous, deliberately drawn out in endless games, ignored by the media, paid for by us in lost time, our money, public money, our futures, our kids opportunities, flushed into oblivion. We lose billions and billions in opportunity cost via these well-dressed criminals.

Equally, tailings ponds’ liabilities get torqued to the max by Canada’s dishonest media: they are, as usual, hysterical nonsense which they are forced to retract. We have all the technologies to mitigate any and all chemical outflows, and I mean everywhere. Humans are so inventive, we are now extracting rare minerals from those tailing ponds. Turning the center of America into a carbon park is the stupidest idea in human history. Reverse this one policy, allow growth in the heartlands, and everyone immediately has hope.

After Eco-Fascists was published, one of the think tanks, the Frontier Centre for Public Policy came calling. Eco-Fascists was almost entirely researched and written about the U.S.; would I do some original research about the green junta in Canada? Frontier Centre was not funded by government; it was independent. I wrote four policy papers, and met some great people with strong, compassionate minds, whose work is dedicated, not seated in ambition or success-mania, including Marco Navarro-Genie.

Let me just say here, for clarity, that I have covenanted my forest, ravine and creeks which are the headwaters of the main salmon creek on my island, and where two blue-listed species live. I built myself a carbon-neutral house before I realized climate change was a filthy lie, with green roofs, and heated by geothermal. I grew up in the country around farms, and no one is more environmentally conscious than a farmer, in fact, as are all rural dwellers. Of course, there are predacious individuals and mega-corporations and international owners can be lethal and dangerous, but communities not managed by hysterics as many now are, can deal with problems caused by the irresponsible among us. We have learned a lot about the environment in the last 30 years, although almost all of it has been mis-applied and twisted to destroy our futures.

Change is coming on slowly, from the actual grass roots, from the margins, not the ‘leaders’ of the culture. Britain and France will topple to populism after their next four years of what I anticipate to be almost astonishing pain. Listen to this woman describe how terrifying it is to walk to the shops in London and that goes for any city in England. She has a neighbour with seven blond daughters. All have been sexually assaulted.

Note too that in the last couple of weeks, the populist parties in France and the U.K. were the only ones that gained voters in the manner of a flood. Of course the electoral game is rigged against them. As yet.

the U.K.:

In France, Le Pen earned 10.5 million votes; the most of any party. The far-left will have to align with Macron to form a majority. This worked so well in Canada that it looks like both coalition parties will end as a parliamentary rump and take a generation to recover.

Change on the margins shows the way

El Salvador, previously a gang-ridden, corrupt, leftist hell-hole, close to the bottom in everything, lacking everything, no resources, with a dense population, has turned into something inspirational, and its leader is the most popular head of state in the world. Bukele turned the murder capital of the world into the safest country in the western hemisphere, safer than Canada, the U.S.. The gangs, his team discovered, were Luciferian, as they are here, sacrificing babies and young girls. After intensive planning, it took him six months to effect a sea change. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Bukele says that his team prayed their way through the process. They put 70,000 gang members in jail, and countries across the world are looking at their success. Now he is coming for the corrupt, for crony capitalists, for the people looting government money, threatening the same swift, lethal action.

Javier Milei solved the plague of bureaucratic corruption in Argentina and fired 3/4s of bureaucrats, consolidating ministries to nine, and brought a sharp halt to overspending. Even the Rothchild owned, globalist Economist is filled with compliments.

Marco Navarro-Genie recommends that swift thorough change is the way and that the first task is halt inflation and government spending. No gradualism.

A country that was so far gone that its inflation was 200% a year is now, within six months, functional. If Argentina can do it, everyone can. If Salvador can switch within six months from being the murder capital of the world to the safest county in the western Hemisphere, all is not lost.

Argentina has long struggled with high inflation, a problem deeply rooted in its left-wing populist, high-spending policies (Peronismo). The country has faced persistent inflation for decades due to political and economic mismanagement. Argentinians elected Javier Milei last fall to set the country on a new financial path.

I am not able to provide a complete analysis of Milei’s policies. Still, I will look at two of his central promises to form an idea: the reduction of the size of government and the containment of inflation.

Reduce Government Spending

Javier Milei has implemented several measures to reduce the government’s size. His libertarian policies focus on minimizing state intervention in the economy, promoting free markets, and emphasizing individual freedoms….. Milei’s economic strategy includes several key initiatives. Foremost among these is a determined effort to cut down on the size of government and its expenditures.

With the reduction of the state in mind, a significant component of Milei’s policy is the reduction of bureaucratic red tape. The size of the government cabinet went from 18 portfolios to 8, significantly reducing the size of the bureaucracy and the money distribution programs they engendered. Milei believes that excessive regulations stifle businesses and prevent economic growth. His deregulation efforts are intended to create a business-friendly environment, encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation. In tandem with deregulation, Milei supports the privatization of state-owned enterprises. This move is designed to increase efficiency and competitiveness within various sectors of the economy, reducing the burden on the government. So far, his privatizing efforts have been stalled by the legislative assembly. Additionally, to further cut government spending, Milei has halted all major infrastructure projects he deems unnecessary or overly costly.

Milei criticizes the welfare state, viewing it as a trap that perpetuates dependency and poverty. He aims to promote economic growth and enhance individual freedom by reducing public spending. For the first time in 12 years, Argentina’s monthly state deficits disappeared in the first quarter of this year.

Another significant measure is the removal of trade barriers to attract foreign investment and stimulate economic growth. Import tariffs and export taxes have been sliced. Milei advocates for open trade, believing it benefits all parties and promotes economic development. One of Milei’s more radical proposals is the abolition of Argentina’s central bank and the adoption of the US dollar, which have not yet been adopted. Milei believes that Argentina can achieve greater monetary stability and restore confidence among investors and the public by pegging the economy to a stable currency.

Reducing corruption and cronyism is also a priority for Milei. He aims to establish a transparent and merit-based system to restore fiscal responsibility and integrity in government operations. These measures to eliminate free rider leeching reflect his overarching goal of creating a smaller, more efficient government that allows greater freedom for individual and business initiatives.

Inflation

Javier Milei has identified the containment of inflation as his number one priority. As noted above, Argentina has long struggled with high inflation due to the systematic vote-buying spending at the core of the Peronista ideology that has informed ruling elites on and off for a century.

As of November 2023, when Javier Milei was elected, the monthly inflation rate was nearly 26 percent, over 200 percent annually. That was the world’s highest inflation rate at the time. By February 2024, it had escalated to a yearly cumulative of 289%, underscoring the severity of Argentina’s economic challenges. Inflation is still quite high, surpassing Lebanon’s and Venezuela’s, but it has slowed: in April 2024, the month-on-month rate fell to 8.8%, the first time since October that it was not in double figures. This reduction indicates some initial impact of Milei’s policies.

In combatting this rampant inflation, Milei has pushed bold policies aiming at reducing the government’s size and stabilizing the economy. In tandem with cutting spending, Milei has proposed substantial tax reductions.

Milei has lowered income tax rates for individuals and corporations. This measure is designed to increase disposable income for citizens and enhance profitability for businesses, thereby encouraging investment and consumer savings. Milei has eliminated or significantly reduced export taxes on agricultural and industrial products to boost Argentina’s competitiveness in the global market. This move aims to increase the volume of exports, thereby improving the trade balance and stimulating economic growth. Milei has also targeted value-added taxes (VAT), particularly on essential goods and services. By reducing or abolishing VAT on basic necessities, he aims to lower the cost of living for Argentines and reduce the regressive impact of consumption taxes on lower-income households.

He believes that high taxes discourage investment and entrepreneurship, essential drivers of economic growth. By lowering taxes, he aims to enable individuals and businesses to retain more of their earnings, which can then be reinvested in the economy, thereby stimulating economic activity. This policy is designed to foster a more dynamic and robust economic environment, creating a string of government surpluses, and the country risk index is falling strikingly.

There is optimism within the business sector about the potential for a more favourable environment for entrepreneurship and investment.

Left-wing European observers, some of Milei’s strongest critics, have had to admit that things are going well and better than expected so far: Argentina managed to leave behind 12 years of monthly fiscal imbalances in the first fiscal quarter of 2024, recording budget surpluses. Official data indicates that, in the first quarter of this year, total government spending fell by 29.7% compared to the first quarter of 2023. This puts the country on track to meet its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which sets an extremely ambitious goal of a fiscal surplus of 2% of GDP by the end of 2024.

Six months and two South American countries in desperate shape, turned themselves into beacons.

Solutions are not that complicated. This time next year, we could be looking at an America ascendant. And where America goes, so does the world.

Elizabeth Nickson is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. Follow her on Substack here.