Frontier Live on X – The Fallout of the Coutts Border Blockade – With Jason Lavigne

Go inside the courtroom of the Coutts trials and judgements with Jason Lavigne, popular podcaster from Alberta. He uses his platform to speak out against government overreach. He covered the Coutts blockade arrests and court cases of the four men charged. He unpacks what really happened.

Watch live on YouTube and X (Twitter) on Thursday, August 8 at 2 PM CST.

Watch previous episodes:

Fired for Getting Covid Right – with Martin Kulldorff

Local Government – Making Cities Work For You – With Sam Sullivan

Does Canada Have a Manufacturing Crisis? – With Catherine Swift

Bringing Truth Back to Canada – With Talk Nation Radio Co-founders

Middle East Conflicts Impact Canada – With John Robson