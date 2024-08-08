NEWSLETTER
Frontier Live on X – The Fallout of the Coutts Border Blockade – With Jason Lavigne

Published on August 8, 2024
David Leis | Jason Lavigne
Go inside the courtroom of the Coutts trials and judgements with Jason Lavigne, popular podcaster from Alberta. He uses his platform to speak out against government overreach. He covered the Coutts blockade arrests and court cases of the four men charged. He unpacks what really happened. 

Watch live on YouTube and X (Twitter) on Thursday, August 8 at 2 PM CST.

 

