A Look at the Virus and Vaccines

National Citizens Inquiry
Published on August 9, 2024
Steven Pelech | National Citizens Inquiry
COVID-19 | Video

 

Dr. Steven Pelech presents a detailed, thorough report on the virus, lipid nanoparticles, antibodies, vaccine and much more. Referring to the vaccines Dr. Pelech said, “this is a recipe for autoimmune diseases. (95 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.

