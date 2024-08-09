A Look at the Virus and Vaccines

Dr. Steven Pelech presents a detailed, thorough report on the virus, lipid nanoparticles, antibodies, vaccine and much more. Referring to the vaccines Dr. Pelech said, “this is a recipe for autoimmune diseases. (95 minutes)
Watch on Rumble here.
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
MORE NEWS
Should Canadians who lost their jobs over vaccine mandates have been denied Employment Insurance? Certified financial examiner Lex Acker says no, and that $12.9 billion of EI should have been paid out. Acker presented his findings June 2 in Regina at the National...
Big Topics & Big Ideas
Big Topics & Big Ideas