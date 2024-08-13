NEWSLETTER
Leaders on the Frontier – Grave Error – With Frances Widdowson

Published on August 13, 2024
David Leis | Frances Widdowson
Video | Regulation | Residential Schools | Leaders on the Frontier

Frances Widdowson, researcher and professor, has studied the issue of mass graves across Canada. In 2021, Canadians were shocked to hear that a mass grave had been found at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. After much investigation, it has since been determined that nothing was found. Why aren’t the false claims being retracted? Does this have anything to do with money? And why is the mainstream media so quiet on righting this wrong? (27 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

Listen to on Podbean here.

Download on Apple Podcast here.

