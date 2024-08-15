Should Discrimination against Christians and Christianity by Canadian Governments and Media Be Stopped?

The link between democracy, successful countries, and Christianity is impossible to deny. Of the 38 wealthy countries as members of the OECD, 34 of them were founded primarily by Christians, who still celebrate Christmas and Easter as public holidays. Only 4 OECD countries are predominantly not Christian, one being Jewish (Israel), only one being Muslim (Turkey), and two predominantly Buddhist (South Korea and Japan). The other 34 are primarily founded based on “Christian Culture”, with principles based on equality, democracy, and the rule of law.

The recently concluded Paris Olympics saw the denigration of Leonardo de Vinci’s depiction of Christ’s last Supper, as part of the Olympic opening ceremonies as performed by sexually provocative transgender / drag performers. In addition, we have seen the burning of nearly 100 churches in Canada in response to the non-existence of unmarked FN graves (with no prosecutions to date), and over the last few years, the US Justice System (including the FBI), infiltrating and monitoring Catholic Churches who perform Latin Masses. The Pew Institute states that Christianity is the most persecuted religion in the world, and the BBC states that Christian Persecution is “at near genocide levels” in parts of the world.

In Canada, we have seen left wing parties and governments actively discriminate against Christians by withholding grant money for their social activity, and MainStream Media (MSM) regularly calling out any charitable activities operated by Christians, from hospitals to youth groups, implying all are bad and despite their proven good works, funding must stop for fear that some people actually might convert to Christianity (according to the MSM, this is a horrible outcome – no such comments are ever made about Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus or Jews).

Is it time to demand that this overt discrimination against Christians and Christianity stop, including finally charging and convicting those who commit arson against churches, no longer disallowing Christian charities performing social services from receiving government grants, and politicians and the judicial system standing up for Christians against the aggressive onslaught by the left-wing MSM.

Should Discrimination against Christians and Christianity by Canadian Governments and Media Be Stopped? It is time that Christianity and Christians be given the same protection and respect that other peoples and their religions are granted and any and all discrimination or hate speech against them must end, including the full use of the law, and protection of politicians.

Christianity must be held accountable for their wrongs of the past, and as such, should be continued to be discriminated against by Canadian Governments and Main Stream Media. Vote

