Frontier Live on X – The Good, Bad & Ugly of Winnipeg Plan 20-50 – with Randal O’Toole

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on August 22, 2024
David Leis | Randal O'Toole
Podcast | Video | Housing Affordability | Municipal Government | Urbanization | Frontier Live On X

 

15-minute cities are just a conspiracy. Or is it? Urban planning expert Randal O’Toole explains what the controversial Winnipeg Metropolitan Region Plan 20-50 is about. The goal is to reshape regional governance. What does this really look like? And should you be worried?  

 Last week, Manitoba residents suddenly heard about a planned public hearing in Niverville and packed out the venue. It shocked organizers and they were forced to cancel the event and reschedule it for late September to get a larger venue. Is Winnipeg following in the steps of Vancouver and other Canadian cities to turn areas into 15-minute cities?  

Watch Live on Thursday August 22, 2024 at 2 PM CST on X (Twitter) here and YouTube here.

 

