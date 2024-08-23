Which option do you prefer for a future Canadian Senate?

Justin Trudeau has made some modest Senate reforms by having a somewhat partisan committee select Senators to be appointed. It’s no surprise that these selections seem to share similar big government priorities to our current PM, albeit not necessarily card-carrying Liberals.
Assuming that we have a change in government next year, should a new government go further in Senate reform or not.
Click below to view last week’s poll question results:
Should Discrimination against Christians and Christianity by Canadian Governments and Media Be Stopped?