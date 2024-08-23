Justin Trudeau has made some modest Senate reforms by having a somewhat partisan committee select Senators to be appointed. It’s no surprise that these selections seem to share similar big government priorities to our current PM, albeit not necessarily card-carrying Liberals.

Assuming that we have a change in government next year, should a new government go further in Senate reform or not.

Which option do you prefer for a future Canadian Senate? All Senators should be elected (as they are in Australia and the USA). In this way the Senate can regain its relevance and become a more meaningful voice in Canadian politics.

The Senate no longer serves a useful purpose and has been done by all Provinces and many US States, our Senate should finally be abolished.

The status quo is fine, as it provides a counterbalance to the House of Commons. Vote

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:

Should Discrimination against Christians and Christianity by Canadian Governments and Media Be Stopped?