NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Frontier Live on X – The Good, Bad & Ugly of Winnipeg Plan 20-50 – with Randal O’Toole

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on August 27, 2024
David Leis | Randal O'Toole
Podcast | Video | Housing Affordability | Municipal Government | Urbanization | Frontier Live On X

 

15-minute cities are just a conspiracy. Or is it? Urban planning expert Randal O’Toole explains what the controversial Winnipeg Metropolitan Region Plan 20-50 is about. The goal is to reshape regional governance. What does this really look like? And should you be worried?  

 Last week, Manitoba residents suddenly heard about a planned public hearing in Niverville and packed out the venue. It shocked organizers and they were forced to cancel the event and reschedule it for late September to get a larger venue. Is Winnipeg following in the steps of Vancouver and other Canadian cities to turn areas into 15-minute cities?  (73 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

 

Watch previous episodes:

The Fallout of the Coutts Border Blockade – With Jason Lavigne

Fired for Getting Covid Right – with Martin Kulldorff

Local Government – Making Cities Work For You – With Sam Sullivan

Does Canada Have a Manufacturing Crisis? – With Catherine Swift

Bringing Truth Back to Canada – With Talk Nation Radio Co-founders

Middle East Conflicts Impact Canada – With John Robson

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Toxic Masculinity at the Olympics – With Leighton Grey

Toxic Masculinity at the Olympics – With Leighton Grey

Aug 28, 2024

  At the 2024 Paris Olympics, controversy surrounds women's boxing as two competitors, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, previously disqualified for failing gender tests, both advanced to the gold-medal match. Despite concerns over their eligibility due to male...

Talk Truth 08.21.24 – Paul Coffey

Talk Truth 08.21.24 – Paul Coffey

Aug 27, 2024

  In this episode of Talk Truth, Corri and Allen speak with Paul Coffey, a bold Manitoba School Board trustee challenging the status quo with his candid opinions and fearless governance. Paul shares his journey from a pandemic-dismissed policy maker to a trustee...