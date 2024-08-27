Frontier Live on X – The Good, Bad & Ugly of Winnipeg Plan 20-50 – with Randal O’Toole

15-minute cities are just a conspiracy. Or is it? Urban planning expert Randal O’Toole explains what the controversial Winnipeg Metropolitan Region Plan 20-50 is about. The goal is to reshape regional governance. What does this really look like? And should you be worried?

Last week, Manitoba residents suddenly heard about a planned public hearing in Niverville and packed out the venue. It shocked organizers and they were forced to cancel the event and reschedule it for late September to get a larger venue. Is Winnipeg following in the steps of Vancouver and other Canadian cities to turn areas into 15-minute cities? (73 minutes)



Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

