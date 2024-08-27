NEWSLETTER
Talk Truth 08.21.24 – Paul Coffey

  In this episode of Talk Truth, Corri and Allen speak with Paul Coffey, a bold Manitoba School Board trustee challenging the status quo with his candid opinions and fearless […]
Published on August 27, 2024
Allan Hunsperger | Corri Hunsperger | Paul Coffey
COVID-19 | Media Appearances | Podcast | Education | Video

 

In this episode of Talk Truth, Corri and Allen speak with Paul Coffey, a bold Manitoba School Board trustee challenging the status quo with his candid opinions and fearless governance. Paul shares his journey from a pandemic-dismissed policy maker to a trustee dedicated to real educational reform. He opens up about his unique heritage, critiques of current policies, and his mission for true inclusion and effective education. From his perspective on the term “Indian” to his views on anti-racism and decolonization, Paul offers a frank look at the challenges and responsibilities in today’s educational system. (28 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.

 

