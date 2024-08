At the 2024 Paris Olympics, controversy surrounds women’s boxing as two competitors, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, previously disqualified for failing gender tests, both advanced to the gold-medal match. Despite concerns over their eligibility due to male biological characteristics, including XY chromosomes, they continued to compete, sparking debate about fairness and gender in sports.(26 minutes)

